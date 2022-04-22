Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.87 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

