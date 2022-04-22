Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

