Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after buying an additional 106,808 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE MKC opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

