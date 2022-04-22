Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $334.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

