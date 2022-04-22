Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

