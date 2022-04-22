PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of CINF traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

