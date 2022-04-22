PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 21,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,344. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

