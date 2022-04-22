PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.
SPEM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $36.67. 54,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,411. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.
