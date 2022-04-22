PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 188,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 142,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 964.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. 1,120,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,420,465. The company has a market cap of $581.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.