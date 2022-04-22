PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

NYSE HD traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.87. The company had a trading volume of 93,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,100. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

