PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 159,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,009. The company has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

