PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

ADBE stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $414.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

