PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 161,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

