PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

BIIB traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $212.33. 12,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,613. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.