PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $229.32. 48,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,009. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

