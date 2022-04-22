PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.25. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 27,617 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.
About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
