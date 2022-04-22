PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.25. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 27,617 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PCM Fund by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

