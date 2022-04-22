PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $243,306.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and $243,306.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

