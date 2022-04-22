Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.50 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.61.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.18. The stock has a market cap of C$27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

