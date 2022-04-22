PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.01

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 5092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several brokerages have commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

