Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

