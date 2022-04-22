Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.
About Pentair (Get Rating)
Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.
