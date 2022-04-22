Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 540,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

