Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.81.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $52.79. 20,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,001. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

