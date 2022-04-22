Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $197.40 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.