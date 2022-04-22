Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,585,862 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.26 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Petro Matad Company Profile (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

