Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,585,862 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £40.26 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Petro Matad Company Profile (LON:MATD)
