Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.