Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,041. The company has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

