Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,701 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

