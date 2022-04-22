Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,567,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,307,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,793,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

