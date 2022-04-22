Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.69. 53,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,411. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

