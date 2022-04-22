Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.14. 193,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,472. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

