Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,028,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.09. 4,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.