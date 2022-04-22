Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $410,350.

Shares of KNBE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,694. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -217.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

