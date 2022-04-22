Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,009. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

