Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.30. 12,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,334. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.94 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.