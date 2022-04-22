Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 783 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($10.19).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.02) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.46) to GBX 780 ($10.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 624.80 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 754.40 ($9.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 626.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 646.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.39), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($396,323.38). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,220.40).

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.