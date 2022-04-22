Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,925 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 546,114 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 256,562 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

