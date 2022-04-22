Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $421,000 Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nano-X Imaging worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 102.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 129,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

