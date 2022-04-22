Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $7,068,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $278.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.20.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.