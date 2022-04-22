Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

AMP opened at $291.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.