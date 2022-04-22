Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,371,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $137.74 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.02 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

