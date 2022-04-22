Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,276 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

JD stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of -133.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

