Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 742,648 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.