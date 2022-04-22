Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 137 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $171.34 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average is $193.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.