Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $165.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

