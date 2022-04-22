Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,259 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

