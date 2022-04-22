PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

