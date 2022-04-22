Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,178,221 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

