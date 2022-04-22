Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGFGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Piaggio & C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Piaggio & C. stock opened at 2.65 on Thursday. Piaggio & C. has a one year low of 2.40 and a one year high of 4.30.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

