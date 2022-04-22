PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.87

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $5.90. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 87,023 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 394,400 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

