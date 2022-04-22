Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PME opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.05. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

